3 demonic teachings that are solel traps

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

3 Demonic Teachings

1. Positioning Christ as a Witch

2. Don’t convert Jews but listen to them. Note, Trump had a Kabbala teacher from his own book

3. Billy Carson on the truther podcast circuit promoting an anti Christ agenda