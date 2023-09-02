Create New Account
Crimea Battalion Fighters - Ukrainian Coup d'état in 2014 Made Them Take Up Arms to Fight Against the Ukrainian Militants
Many of the ‘Crimea’ Battalion fighters didn't envision a military career. They used to be bartenders, coders and farmers. However, a hostile Ukrainian coup d'état in 2014 made them take up arms to fight against the Ukrainian militants.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

