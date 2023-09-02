Crimea Battalion Fighters - Ukrainian Coup d'état in 2014 Made Them Take Up Arms to Fight Against the Ukrainian Militants

Crimea battalion fighters
Many of the ‘Crimea’ Battalion fighters didn't envision a military career. They used to be bartenders, coders and farmers. However, a hostile Ukrainian coup d'état in 2014 made them take up arms to fight against the Ukrainian militants.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.