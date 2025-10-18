BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALEXANDRA THINKS SHE CAN MANIPULATE THE POLICE 👀 [WITH HER RACK]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
190 views • 2 days ago

This Video Is For Educational Purposes. It is meant to show the psychology behind how police interact with suspects to try and get their confession.


In this jcs inspired true crime documentary, we take a look at the police interrogation of Alexandra Schreffler.


Our Main Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaSOD17PCFgtDq5wwSYzK9g


Channel Disclaimer: All assumptions of mental health diagnosis are just that, assumptions. We are providing theories of possible mental health issues based on what little evidence we have available.


Also, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Information in our videos is all public record.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjfRh5JLGrU

Keywords
interrogationepic failalexandra screfflerred tree storiesattempted manipulation
