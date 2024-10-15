BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump on forgiveness: 'I don't bring God into that picture'
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
620 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 6 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 15, 2024.


Donald Trump, who is the United States’ Republican presidential candidate for the upcoming US presidential elections on November 5, 2024, stated in 2015 that, concerning the forgiveness of his sins, “I don’t bring God into that picture”. It appears that he hasn’t changed his position.


He also boasts in his successes rather than giving praise to God even though he also claims to be Christian.


Psalm 49:11, 20; Proverbs 27:1-2 testify against Mr. Trump’s boasting of himself about funding memorials and receiving standing ovations.


Other Bible verses mentioned in the video speaks of Christ’s righteousness and sinlessness include 2 Corinthians 5:21; Hebrews 4:15; 1 Peter 2:21-22 and 1 John 3:5 while Romans 3:23 says that ALL have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.


Matthew 5:5 and Matthew 7:22-23 speaks against boasting in ourselves but rather than we should be meek while Acts 3:19 and 1 John 1:9 tells us that we need to repent of our sins, of which Mr. Trump appears not to have done so far in his life.


We need to be meek and humble before God and His grace will be upon us according to James 4:6.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

Keywords
trumpfathergodholy spiritjesus christforgivenessword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy