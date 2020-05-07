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Bible Code Jesus is My Name. PROOF Of God's Name In The Old Testament.
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54 views • May 07, 2020
INTERESTING NOTES: The book of Isaiah was written between 739 and 681 B.C. (before Christ). The name “Yeshua” in Hebrew and the name “Jesus” in English means “Salvation”. The skip sequence within Isaiah 53 as mentioned in the video is "20" Letters and in Hebrew the number "20" represents “Redemption” and the Hebrew Letter which represents the number "20" is the Letter “KAF” which is symbolized by “The open palm of the hand”. NOTE: God's Name Is 4 Hebrew Letters So What is God's True Name? Visit here at https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com/2020/02/98-of-jews-have-been-lied-to-just-like.html
Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com
The Hebrew name of Jesus and other words and phrases relating to His life and death are revealed in equidistant letter skip sequences in Isaiah 53 and Psalm 22. See all seminar video sessions at https://www.thelivingword.org.au
Visit us today as We examine evidence for the hand of God in the original text of the Bible – in the 66 books that comprise the Old and New Testaments.at https://www.thelivingword.org.au
Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com
The Hebrew name of Jesus and other words and phrases relating to His life and death are revealed in equidistant letter skip sequences in Isaiah 53 and Psalm 22. See all seminar video sessions at https://www.thelivingword.org.au
Visit us today as We examine evidence for the hand of God in the original text of the Bible – in the 66 books that comprise the Old and New Testaments.at https://www.thelivingword.org.au
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