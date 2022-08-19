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4 Important Supplements for Prostate Health - Health Coach Certification - Arukah.com
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117 views • August 19, 2022
We will briefly consider some nutritional aspects of three all too common problems with the male prostate: infection, enlargement and malignancy. Prostate cancer is very slow growing. Because of this, radical measures such as radiation or surgery are often reasonably postponed. This "watchful waiting," to see if surgery is truly needed, is advocated by more and more doctors. Obviously, regular medical examination and follow-up is important. Although there is question as to whether it actually saves lives, the Prostatic Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test is one way to monitor the prostate's condition. The actual benefits of surgery and radiation therapy are statistically quite small. After ten years, only slightly more of the treated patients are still alive than those that did nothing at all (Prostate cancer cure questioned, Associated Press, January 27, 1994). In the mean time, an especially good diet and appropriately generous use of supplements may positively influence the situation. It certainly cannot hurt to have lots of raw salad foods, sprouts, and fresh vegetable juices every day. Natural health research has continually emphasized these measures to help fight cancer. A particularly good example is the work of Max Gerson, M.D. Dr. Gerson used a mostly raw food and fresh vegetable juice diet for cancer patients with remarkably good results. He also used substantial quantities of vitamin supplements. His entire program is set forth in a tremendously valuable book entitled The Gerson Therapy, by Charlotte Gerson and Morton Walker (2001) NY: Kensington Publishing Corp. ISBN 1-57566-628-6 Learn more about 4 of perhaps the most important supplements for prostate. To get the resources, email: [email protected], subject: prostate Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, & Create a Profitable Online Health Coaching Business - https://arukah.comSHOW LESS
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