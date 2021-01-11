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Valley Of Slaughter... America Handed Over
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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241 views • January 11, 2021
Jeremiah 7:30-
30 For the children of Judah have done evil in my sight, saith the Lord: they have set their abominations in the house which is called by my name, to pollute it.

31 And they have built the high places of Tophet, which is in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to burn their sons and their daughters in the fire; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my heart.

32 Therefore, behold, the days come, saith the Lord, that it shall no more be called Tophet, nor the valley of the son of Hinnom, but the valley of slaughter: for they shall bury in Tophet, till there be no place.
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