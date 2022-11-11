The Endless Vote Count

Dems Erode Trust In American Vote Count

* Damaging democracy one vote drop at a time.

* 48 hours after polls closed...still waiting.

* How did this process get normalized?

* There is no logic to how and when these votes are dropped.

* ‘We can’t go any faster’?

* Current systems are shattering public trust.

* AZ’s Dem gubernatorial candidate is also their SoS.

* We’re supposed to trust the Dem machine in NV?

* None of this should be treated as normal.

* Dems already spending big $ on ballot harvesting in GA.

* GOP can learn some lessons from ruthless Dems.

* First rule of Dem fight club: never criticize the vote count!

* Professional grifter Marc Elias is on the case.

The Ingraham Angle | 10 November 2022





The Ingraham Angle | 10 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315359510112

