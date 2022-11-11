The Endless Vote Count

Dems Erode Trust In American Vote Count
* Damaging democracy one vote drop at a time.
* 48 hours after polls closed...still waiting.
* How did this process get normalized?
* There is no logic to how and when these votes are dropped.
* ‘We can’t go any faster’?
* Current systems are shattering public trust.
* AZ’s Dem gubernatorial candidate is also their SoS.
* We’re supposed to trust the Dem machine in NV?
* None of this should be treated as normal.
* Dems already spending big $ on ballot harvesting in GA.
* GOP can learn some lessons from ruthless Dems.
* First rule of Dem fight club: never criticize the vote count!
* Professional grifter Marc Elias is on the case.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 10 November 2022
