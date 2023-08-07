Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #163 - 06 August 2023 - Clips + Calls
Rising Tide Media
Published 15 hours ago

CoHost John Friend (therealistreport.com) is unavailable tonight, so G flies solo with clips & calls. Topics include: Brave Farmers saying no to MRNA satanic poisoning, satanic psychopath homo munchkin Harari says end conspiracy talk on the interwebs, what jews did to South Africa they seek for United States, the real end game of the talmudic Satanists, excellent callers hour 2… and so much more.


