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#179 Today's Boondoggle- with musician and artist Davey Suicide
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In this episode Bill talks with artist and musician, Davey Suicide.
We talk about the sound and feeling of music pulling him away from sports at a young age, performing in people's kitchens, his love for art and the challenge that led him to doing tattoos, why he transitioned from playing guitar to singing, the responsibility that he feels he has because of that microphone, and the importance of using our voices.
We also talk about what led to him wanting to cover David Bowies "I'm afraid of Americans", what makes him afraid of Americans today, what kids need to be taught in High School, getting ready to hit the road on THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEFIANT Tour, coming to The Empire in Akron on May 6th, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We talk about the sound and feeling of music pulling him away from sports at a young age, performing in people's kitchens, his love for art and the challenge that led him to doing tattoos, why he transitioned from playing guitar to singing, the responsibility that he feels he has because of that microphone, and the importance of using our voices.
We also talk about what led to him wanting to cover David Bowies "I'm afraid of Americans", what makes him afraid of Americans today, what kids need to be taught in High School, getting ready to hit the road on THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEFIANT Tour, coming to The Empire in Akron on May 6th, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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