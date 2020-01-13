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Jesus Is Coming Soon! Time Is Short, Repent, My Son Is Coming Soon!
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52 views • January 13, 2020
The Holy spirit led us to Uriel who is a homeless disciple of Christ in Phoenix Az. A friend and I was rapping about Jesus in the streets we didn't at all expect this encounter but God as always had a plan.
He wanted us to meet Uriel that has one of the most radical stories of transformation I have ever heard. You need to hear the message God gave him in these last days.
Uriel’s Facebook: Uriel Gilpin
"A voice of one calling in the wilderness, 'Prepare the way for the Lord, make straight paths for him.'" Mark 1:3
Subscribe for more!
Prepare the way of the Lord.
He wanted us to meet Uriel that has one of the most radical stories of transformation I have ever heard. You need to hear the message God gave him in these last days.
Uriel’s Facebook: Uriel Gilpin
"A voice of one calling in the wilderness, 'Prepare the way for the Lord, make straight paths for him.'" Mark 1:3
Subscribe for more!
Prepare the way of the Lord.
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