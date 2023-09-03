Terra Vista, The Unknown World, Is "Pangea" (Divergent)

Vibes of Cosmos video where he explains the map:

• Terra Vista is "Pangea"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xF4ww-9KmVw

Vibes of Cosmos YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@VIBESOFCOSMOS

Vibes of Cosmos digital books & maps (the pictures with the maps):

https://mountaindub.bandcamp.com/

The Ice Wall is the forbidden continent Terra Vista where the Germans are with their UFOs, what we understand wrongly as Antarctica, but in reality it's the one big continent of Pangea or Pangaea, which is now in the middle of an ice age because of the north electromagnetic shifting of the black sun, which is currenty in what we call wrongly the north pole or Hyperborea. 10,000 years ago the known continents to us were in an ice age, together with Lemurya, but Atlantis was in its prime glory. Just like the legens and scientific articles say all the time.

Also remember that the moon is like a hologram of the big Earth and an inverted electromagnetic refraction of the sun.

If you like my channel:

▸ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nicvyo/

▸ Patreon: https://goo.gl/3xD3LM (currently not posting new content)

▸ PayPal: https://goo.gl/TSis9F

▸ Shop: https://payhip.com/libertalya

▸ BTC: 3C3VZKefaDderuKv85xKDcznEqzPTegQqm

▸Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivergentNico

▸Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nicvyo

▸Twitter: https://twitter.com/libertalya

Why do you call everything tartaria? Why do you accept living on a globe spinning ball Earth Ocean with curved water on a rotating sphere in space at 1000 mph speed and gravity? Why don’t you accept that Antarctica is an ice wall and North Pole is forbidden Hyperborea? Why are you so lazy in discovering the truths given to you? Forbidden history and hidden history for you. What do you know about the reset of humanity, what happened before and during the 1800s and 1900s in this experiment dome world?

Mirrored from Divergent @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DivergentWorld/

If you are new to Plasma Moon, which mirrors Flat Earth, please watch the following videos:

1. PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/

2. GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/

3. Selenetical Physics Vol. 1: An Exercise in Visual Pattern

Recognition - Empirical Evidence of the True Earth Map

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrmEdzwCCTc2/

4. Selenetical Physics Vol. 2: Reflections on the Electric Field

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tEtU79yGsXKf/

PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/

GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/

Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/

All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cm4MJVXnfu6I/

Download the above videos (higher resolution):

PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP

https://archive.org/details/plasma-moon

GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE

https://archive.org/details/macro-climate-change

Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset

https://archive.org/details/great-conspiracy

All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact

https://archive.org/details/moon-mirrors-earth