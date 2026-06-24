Climate Through History, an interview with Randall Carlson

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How much has Earth's climate changed throughout history, and what can ancient records tell us about those shifts? Researchers continue to study ice cores, geological evidence, and historical climate patterns to better understand the forces that have shaped our planet over thousands of years. Exploring past warming and cooling periods offers valuable perspective on today's climate discussions and the complexity of natural systems. Watch the latest interview for more context and insights into this fascinating topic.
#ClimateScience #EarthHistory #ScienceDiscussion #NaturalWorld #ClimateResearch
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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