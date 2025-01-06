Justin Trudeau announces his resignation

Here’s a list of notable and often controversial actions or decisions associated with Justin Trudeau during his tenure as Canada’s Prime Minister. These events have been subjects of public and media scrutiny, with varying perspectives depending on political alignment:





1. SNC-Lavalin Scandal (2019)

Trudeau and his office were accused of pressuring then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, a Quebec-based engineering company. The scandal led to significant political fallout and the resignations of Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from cabinet.

2. Blackface Controversies (2019)

Images and videos surfaced showing Trudeau wearing blackface or brownface on multiple occasions in the past. This sparked widespread criticism and raised questions about his judgment and commitment to racial equality.

3. WE Charity Scandal (2020)

The government awarded a $912 million student grant program contract to WE Charity, an organization with close ties to the Trudeau family. Both Trudeau and then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau faced ethics investigations, as their family members had been paid for appearances at WE events.

4. Ethics Violations

Trudeau was found guilty of violating Canada’s ethics laws twice:

Aga Khan Vacation (2017): He accepted a luxury vacation on a private island owned by the Aga Khan, a registered lobbyist.

SNC-Lavalin Affair (2019): Found to have improperly influenced the attorney general’s decision.

5. Freedom Convoy Response (2022)

Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history to deal with the Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 mandates. Critics argued this was an overreach of government power and unnecessary escalation.

6. Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

His government faced criticism over vaccine mandates, extended lockdowns, and the impact of policies on businesses and mental health. Many questioned the balance between public health and civil liberties.

7. Massive Debt and Deficits

Trudeau’s government significantly increased Canada’s national debt through pandemic spending and other initiatives. Critics argue that much of the spending lacked accountability and contributed to inflation.

8. Climate Policy Inconsistencies

While championing climate action, Trudeau approved controversial projects like the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion. This led to accusations of hypocrisy on environmental issues.

9. Trip to India (2018)

Trudeau’s state visit to India was widely criticized for its focus on optics, such as wearing traditional Indian attire at every event. The inclusion of a convicted terrorist, Jaspal Atwal, in official events during the trip sparked a diplomatic controversy.

10. Censorship and Internet Regulation

Proposed bills like C-10 and C-18 aimed to regulate online content and news, raising concerns about freedom of speech and government overreach in controlling the internet.

11. Pharmacare and Housing Promises

Trudeau made ambitious promises regarding affordable housing and a national pharmacare program, but critics argue there has been little meaningful progress despite years in power.

12. Privy Council Office Interference

Allegations arose that Trudeau’s office interfered in the judicial process by advising decisions favorable to his political or personal interests.

13. Luxury Travel and Spending

Trudeau has faced criticism for lavish personal travel expenses, including vacations and accommodations funded by taxpayers.

14. Canada-China Relations

His handling of relations with China, particularly during the detentions of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, has been criticized as inconsistent and weak.

15. Appointments Controversies

Appointments of close friends, allies, or family members to key roles have led to accusations of nepotism and cronyism.

16. Immigration and Refugee Policies

While promoting Canada as a haven for immigrants and refugees, Trudeau’s government faced criticism over inadequate support for those admitted and growing strains on housing and infrastructure.

17. Media Funding

The Trudeau government’s financial support for Canadian media outlets raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and media bias.

18. Gun Control Policies

Sweeping bans on firearms were criticized by some for targeting law-abiding gun owners while failing to address illegal gun trafficking and gang violence.