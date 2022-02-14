EPIC Intel Drops! Robert F Kennedy Jr | Tucker Carlson Interview

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In an interview on November 15 with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Robert Kennedy Jr., the nephew of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, detailed the decades-long corruption occurring within the pharmaceutical industry and the federal regulatory agencies. Included is the collusion between Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Gates pursuant to vaccine development, vaccine safety, mass vaccination programs, and legal immunity.