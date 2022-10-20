Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moon landings Part 2 - Interview with Bart Sibrel
105 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


In part one I covered the deathbed confession and part two is about the man who uploaded it to the world and who got a punch in the face from Buzz Aldrin (Buzz Lightyear) for calling him out, as you will see for yourself.

Source: Observation Deck on Odysee


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/W0n3RrUF49sD/

Keywords
moonbuzz aldrinmoon landingscuriousprovocativebart sibrelbuzz lightyearuploaded moon confessions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket