Moon landings Part 2 - Interview with Bart Sibrel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
In part one I covered the deathbed confession and part two is about the man who uploaded it to the world and who got a punch in the face from Buzz Aldrin (Buzz Lightyear) for calling him out, as you will see for yourself.
Source: Observation Deck on Odysee
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/W0n3RrUF49sD/