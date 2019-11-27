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Rouge Government Revealed! Top Executives Discuss Global Tax System - War Room Full Show
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14 views • November 27, 2019
Corporate executives are meeting to discuss the potential of a global tax system. Democrats are meeting to discuss the latest ways to destroy President Trump and America. Ilhan Omar may be heading to Gitmo. Adam Schiff is confront by Patriots in Washington D.C. for his sedition. President Trump pardons the Thanksgiving Turkey's and jokes about how Adam Schiff will want them to testify in front of congress on Impeachment. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
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