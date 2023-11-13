Clare Daly discussing the Hypocrisy Regarding Western Talking Heads' - "Standing with Ukraine" & Silence on Gaza.

Clare Daly (MEP Ireland EU Parliament) expresses (more eloquently) what I've been thinking about the hypocrisy regarding Western talking heads' "standing with Ukraine" & silence on Gaza.
"We are in a situation now in #Gaza, where we have genocide openly declared and carried out. where the numbers of civilians slaughtered and murdered in 30 days in Gaza exceeds the civilian death toll in #Ukraine."
https://twitter.com/DenisRogatyuk/status/1724024084697137283
