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Sunday service 9/4/2022 -- "There Shall Be No Other Gods Before Me"
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Todd Coconato — The RemnantCheckmark Icon
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29 views • September 06, 2022

 Sunday service 9/4/2022 -- "There Shall Be No Other Gods Before Me" 

God says in His word that there shall be no other gods before Him. This means we cannot make idols of the things of this world. Many of us make idols of things that we don't even realize. Things that we focus on instead of focusing on God and trusting Him. It sounds a lot easier than is it to trust Him though. This is why as believers we learn to discipline ourselves to lay down our fears, doubts, and worries at the foot of the cross. God tells us that, "His yoke is easy and His burden is light". Tune into today's Sunday Service @ The Remnant with Pastor Todd Coconato to learn about how we can lay down any idols this day and walk in complete victory in Jesus Christ! 

To support, tithe, contact, or inquire...please visit www.PastorTodd.org or www.ToddCoconato.com/give

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