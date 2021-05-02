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David Kurten London Politician calls out British Gestapo Police
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31 views • May 02, 2021
David Kurten, UK Politician, The son of a British mother and Jamaican father, Kurten was raised by his single mother and his maternal grandparents in Sussex,
In January 2020, Kurten announced he would be running as an independent candidate in the upcoming London mayoral and London Assembly elections (
In December 2020, Kurten rejected the COVID-19 vaccine, and was denounced by the Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who saw this as irresponsible for an elected politician.[27] Lockdowns in response to the Coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom have been condemned by Kurten, who is the only elected politician in the UK who has regularly attended the so-called ‘freedom rallies’, a series of protests against government measures to combat the pandemic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Kurten
In January 2020, Kurten announced he would be running as an independent candidate in the upcoming London mayoral and London Assembly elections (
In December 2020, Kurten rejected the COVID-19 vaccine, and was denounced by the Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who saw this as irresponsible for an elected politician.[27] Lockdowns in response to the Coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom have been condemned by Kurten, who is the only elected politician in the UK who has regularly attended the so-called ‘freedom rallies’, a series of protests against government measures to combat the pandemic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Kurten
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