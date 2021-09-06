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Aussies MUST Have Mark to Buy and Sell!!!, Dr. David Martin on Bioweapon and Vax Approval, COVID-19 Vax Certificates Coming, Biden Administration Erasing Afghan Weapons Docs, YouTube Info: 09.06.2021
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792 views • September 06, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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BREAKING NEWS: AND WITHOUT THE MARK, YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO BUY OR SELL!!!!
Submitted by Karen
On September 05, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/VKkrpSPi3a0
--
DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING COVID INFO ON CANADIANS!
Submitted by Rolf
On September 05, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUVtNa9xdBnW/
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Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS AND IMPLEMENTATION GUIDANCE 27 August 2021
Submitted by Jenny
https://apps.who.int/iris/handle/10665/343361
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Biden administration directs federal agencies to erase records of weapons, training given to Afghan armed forces
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-05-biden-weapons-training-aid-to-afghans-deleted.html
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Terral BlackStar YouTube Channel Reinstated
Written by YouTube
Hello Terral BlackStar,
We have reviewed your appeal for the following content:
Video: https://youtu.be/eTA_jvIFnss
After taking another look, we can confirm that your content does not violate our Community Guidelines.
--
Nano Silver
Written by Julie
September 04, 2021
On Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 8:01 AM Julie wrote:
Hi Terral
I just wanted to tell you I've been taking my nanosilver faithfully for a week now n something has changed for the better with my digestive system. I've had problems with not being able to eat many different things because they weren't able to pass through my guts. It’s only been a week on your anointed nanosilver n I'm beginning to feel life coming back to my body. If that makes since. This anointed nanosilver is killing off something or healing my digestive system. I'm not sure what but it’s for the good. I felt worse when I first started using it faithfully, but I didn't quit. I know it’s killing the candida because my cravings for sweets have diminished to half of what it was. Just FYI and thank you. Sincerely, Julie Kruger
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
BREAKING NEWS: AND WITHOUT THE MARK, YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO BUY OR SELL!!!!
Submitted by Karen
On September 05, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/VKkrpSPi3a0
--
DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING COVID INFO ON CANADIANS!
Submitted by Rolf
On September 05, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUVtNa9xdBnW/
--
Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS AND IMPLEMENTATION GUIDANCE 27 August 2021
Submitted by Jenny
https://apps.who.int/iris/handle/10665/343361
--
Biden administration directs federal agencies to erase records of weapons, training given to Afghan armed forces
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-05-biden-weapons-training-aid-to-afghans-deleted.html
--
Terral BlackStar YouTube Channel Reinstated
Written by YouTube
Hello Terral BlackStar,
We have reviewed your appeal for the following content:
Video: https://youtu.be/eTA_jvIFnss
After taking another look, we can confirm that your content does not violate our Community Guidelines.
--
Nano Silver
Written by Julie
September 04, 2021
On Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 8:01 AM Julie wrote:
Hi Terral
I just wanted to tell you I've been taking my nanosilver faithfully for a week now n something has changed for the better with my digestive system. I've had problems with not being able to eat many different things because they weren't able to pass through my guts. It’s only been a week on your anointed nanosilver n I'm beginning to feel life coming back to my body. If that makes since. This anointed nanosilver is killing off something or healing my digestive system. I'm not sure what but it’s for the good. I felt worse when I first started using it faithfully, but I didn't quit. I know it’s killing the candida because my cravings for sweets have diminished to half of what it was. Just FYI and thank you. Sincerely, Julie Kruger
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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