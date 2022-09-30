Russia: Putin claims annexation as, "the will of millions of people"

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Vladimir Putin: "Today we are signing an agreement about joining Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia region and Kherson region. I am sure that our legislative body will approve accepting the four new subjects of the Russian Federation because it is a will of millions of people."
https://rumble.com/v1m6486-russia-officially-annexes-the-donetsk-lugansk-zaporozhye-and-kherson-region.html