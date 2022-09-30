Russia: Putin claims annexation as, "the will of millions of people"

Vladimir Putin: "Today we are signing an agreement about joining Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia region and Kherson region. I am sure that our legislative body will approve accepting the four new subjects of the Russian Federation because it is a will of millions of people."
https://rumble.com/v1m6486-russia-officially-annexes-the-donetsk-lugansk-zaporozhye-and-kherson-region.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.