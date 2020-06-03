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You may not understand this now but you need to get prepared for the food shortages that are coming
man made survival
man made survival
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140 views • June 03, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the devastating hunger in Venezuela, it is so great that people are drinking cow blood because there is nothing else to eat!

Also we talk about people in the USA who would be in the same situation TODAY if it wasn’t for food banks being available to help people in need during this pandemic.

There's still time to prepare in case it becomes a reality here in the US.

Always Ready!

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Keywords
foodpreppermmssurvivalistvenezuelanicolas maduropresident madurovenezuela crisisguaido maduroguaido venezuelamaduro guaidomaduro venezuelafood shortageshortagehungermanmadesurvivalman made survivalvenezuela economyvenezuela bolivarmaduro economyvenezuela hyperinflationvenezuela hungervenezuela food
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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