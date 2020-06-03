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You may not understand this now but you need to get prepared for the food shortages that are coming
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140 views • June 03, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the devastating hunger in Venezuela, it is so great that people are drinking cow blood because there is nothing else to eat!
Also we talk about people in the USA who would be in the same situation TODAY if it wasn’t for food banks being available to help people in need during this pandemic.
There's still time to prepare in case it becomes a reality here in the US.
Always Ready!
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Also we talk about people in the USA who would be in the same situation TODAY if it wasn’t for food banks being available to help people in need during this pandemic.
There's still time to prepare in case it becomes a reality here in the US.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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