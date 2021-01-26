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BOYCOTT NESTLE WATER!!
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112 views • January 26, 2021
Large corporations are working on how to privatized the use of water to the public and charge you to bathe drink and cook with a natural living resource available to all living humans corporations are trying to seize the power and control water supply is this good or bad?
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#Boycott #nestle #privitization #Purifiedwater #Drinkingwater #SpringWater #Contaminatedwater #Profitandloss globalization #corporateamerica #globalism #NewWorldOrder #Depopulation #thirsty #Drip #Driip #water #h20 #HelpUsSaveHumanity
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#Boycott #nestle #privitization #Purifiedwater #Drinkingwater #SpringWater #Contaminatedwater #Profitandloss globalization #corporateamerica #globalism #NewWorldOrder #Depopulation #thirsty #Drip #Driip #water #h20 #HelpUsSaveHumanity
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