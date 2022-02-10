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Global Elite Mandate US Must Collapse by 2030 For Technocracy
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88 views • February 10, 2022
Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the global elite mandate to collapse the US by 2030, and shines light on the book 'A Brief History of the Future: A Brave and Controversial Look at the Twenty-First Century' by Jacques Attali and Jeremy Leggatt.
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