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History of Mass Population Deception and Control, Very Simple and Thorough Tutorial
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1 view • December 04, 2021
History and The Waves of Control. How the media and corrupt "leaders" are able to get the masses to go along and lead the general population down the path of destruction of their society. Started with: 2 weeks to flatten the curve, FREEDOM, Oh, Outbreak... Bad Humans, Lockdowns/Masks... FREEDOM again, Outbreak... Bad Humans, Lockdowns/Masks... , Vax 1=FREEDOM... oh Outbreak again... Bad Humans... Vax2=FREEDOM... oh no... Outbreak again... Bad Humans... Vax Booster=FREEDOM... rinse and repeat ad nauseum.
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