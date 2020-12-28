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ALERT!!! - PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SPACE FORCE JUST SAVED AMERICA FROM INVASION! EVIDENCE NOW PILING UP!!
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24322 views • December 28, 2020
In this video, the presenter shares his perspective of the new Space Force agency which President Trump established on December 19th, 2019. Why did Trump create the agency? Was he aware of a very specific threat to the United States and the whole earth?!?!? In this video the YouTube channel, Florida Marqui, presents some of the evidence that he has uncovered and it relates to the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee.
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From Video Channel: Florida Maquis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDow765I-QrmVp9Kfz0HqGA
Google Earth Pro 2020 Hi Res MAXAR Sateliite Imagery ! !
Brazil Pentagon ~ 2°17'38.74"S 44°25'26.79"W
Guadeloupe Pentagon ~ 16°20'36.01"N 61°29'12.52"W
McMinnville Crash ~ 35°39'45.18"N 85°51'3.70"W
Secret Drone Program ~ 36° 6'59.25"N 86°40'53.11"W
DownTown Event ~ 36° 9'52.70"N 86°46'36.78"W
--------------------------------
From Video Channel: Florida Maquis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDow765I-QrmVp9Kfz0HqGA
Google Earth Pro 2020 Hi Res MAXAR Sateliite Imagery ! !
Brazil Pentagon ~ 2°17'38.74"S 44°25'26.79"W
Guadeloupe Pentagon ~ 16°20'36.01"N 61°29'12.52"W
McMinnville Crash ~ 35°39'45.18"N 85°51'3.70"W
Secret Drone Program ~ 36° 6'59.25"N 86°40'53.11"W
DownTown Event ~ 36° 9'52.70"N 86°46'36.78"W
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