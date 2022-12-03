Are You Seeking a Christian Nation or Christ’s Kingdom?

Rick Wiles says, “I think many of you share my thoughts about the bizarre state of the United States of America in 2022. I simply do not recognize the nation I’m living in these days. Over 10 years ago I said that a spirit of insanity was loose in the USA.

Today, it is dominating tens of millions of people who both sides of the political spectrum. I’ve concluded that many people on the far right are just as crazy as many people on the far left. Hardcore atheists and Satanists stand on the extreme left. Hardcore Christian nationalists and neo-Nazis stand on the extreme right. Both are wrong. Both are deceived. And both are dangerous to society.”

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/2/22

