Ohio's JD Vance’s Potential Influence in the Trump Campaign

Here's what you'll hear us talk about in this episode...





We discuss the growing worries about President Biden's competency to lead the country and the potential need for a 25th Amendment scenario if he wins a second term.





Steve and Norm emphasize the importance of legal decisions over political ones, highlighting the slow pace of legal processes as a critical factor.





Discussions about the withdrawal of the Chevron doctrine, multiple US Supreme Court rulings, and a federal district court decision on safe harbor student loans are featured, stressing their significant impact on the legal landscape.





We get into JD Vance's role as Trump's vice presidential candidate, comparing his potential influence and leadership style to past vice presidents like Mike Pence.





We critique media bias and discuss the portrayal of Trump's behavior, particularly focusing on how his statements are often twisted to portray him negatively.





The episode raises concerns about censorship and deplatforming by both the government and big tech, citing specific court cases to highlight the issue.





The administrative stay on Biden's student loan program and its implications for low-income former students are discussed, with hosts questioning the definition of low income for graduates.





We address historical incidents involving presidential assassinations and current threats to political figures like Trump, Bush, and Biden, underscoring the need for civil discourse.





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Prepare for 2024 tax season with ﻿Attribution Link: Harper CPA Plus﻿

07:00 JD emerges as VP candidate, delivers compelling speech.

14:51 Vance's influence on Trump voters in Michigan.

18:41 Trump's likely to seek his insight.

24:49 Computer animation of Trump dodging potential bullet.

25:57 Trump does what he wants, successful, impacts.

34:35 Legal expert works on criminal defense, appeals. seeks DNA testing from the government.

36:24 Prosecutor must seek truth, face fear confidently.

45:36 Tension rises as concerns about leadership grow.

50:17 Presidential assassination attempts require more cautious rhetoric.

54:27 Supreme Court decisions on government censorship criticized.

01:00:48 Encouraging sponsorship, promotion, and audience engagement for show.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/





CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.