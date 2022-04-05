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Israeli Humor - LatmaTV:שיר אירופי מחתרתי לחג המולד וסא"ל מקור בכיר נלחם באויב. [What parts of Europe are becoming]
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Posted 23December2011 מהדורת השבט 126 עם אירופה השרה שיר מסורתי לחג המולד (Deck the Halls), לכבוד שלטון האיסלם המתקרב. סא"ל מקור בכיר מסביר איך צה"ל מתמודד עם סכנת המתנחלים.
A senior source Lt. Col. fights the enemy.
Tribe Edition 126 with Europe, in honor of the impending rule of Islam. Lt. Col. Senior source explains how the IDF is dealing with the danger of the settlers.
latmatv, europe, islam, immigration,
A senior source Lt. Col. fights the enemy.
Tribe Edition 126 with Europe, in honor of the impending rule of Islam. Lt. Col. Senior source explains how the IDF is dealing with the danger of the settlers.
latmatv, europe, islam, immigration,
Keywords
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