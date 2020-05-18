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EP 3 PART 3 CROWN VIRUS 5G and the NWO
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105 views • May 18, 2020
In this part I look at the data and facts about this plandemic. Swiss Propaganda Research https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/ SARS-CoV-2: Fear versus Data https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920300972
Health Wellness Performance Institute https://info143781.wixsite.com/hwpinstitute
Natural Farmacy https://naturalfarmacy.metagenics.co.za/
Health Wellness Performance Institute https://info143781.wixsite.com/hwpinstitute
Natural Farmacy https://naturalfarmacy.metagenics.co.za/
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