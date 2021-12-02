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Fauci admits it’s a failed vaccine but a very successful poison antidote.
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50 views • December 02, 2021
The vaccine wanes, it doesn't stop or prepare the body to fight off the pathogen and doesn't stop the spread. What more do you need to recognize that this is a failed antidote?! Fauci doesn’t acknowledge natural immunity. He wants everyone inoculated with this poison antidote. Use your intelligence! This goes way beyond money.
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