Puretrauma357
Published 17 hours ago |

NEW - Finance Minister of Israel Bezalel Smotrich: "The Palestinian village of Hawara should be wiped out of the earth. The Israeli government needs to do it and not private citizens.”

https://twitter.com/BarakRavid/status/1630901072079273986

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
