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8/13/21 The CDC Lies again! Lies or incompetence? Mike Lindell and his conference, Judge stops Desantis Anti Vaccine passport Order!
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294 views • August 14, 2021
1. The CDC lies about kids dying and vaccine benefit! https://rumble.com/vkrm8t-cdc-director-caught-lying.html
2. Mt Vernon Dr Dan Stock MD. https://www.brighteon.com/99be3f5e-41c9-49f8-a43f-64e8e8b831f7
3. Mike Lindell attacked! https://rumble.com/vl1u3b-mike-lindell-opens-thursday-cyber-symposium-with-shocking-developments.html
4. Mike Lindell conference Live: https://xyz.frankspeech.com/
5. Amazing Polly On Vaccine passports. Deeper dive into the Quandts! https://rumble.com/vkmvhq-boom-vax-passport-companys-horrifying-history.html
6. Stew peters and Dr. Jane Ruby expose fraudulent media lies in Florida!! https://rumble.com/vkx41d-lies-media-falsely-claims-fl-morgues-overflowing-refrigerator-trucks-used-f.html
7. TN Executive order: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf
8. Desantis on Increasing “case” numbers. https://youtu.be/8jMkHu0GyXw
9. Tennessee school board meeting! Gets pretty rowdy:
https://youtu.be/luLc5nUlWfM
10. Fed judge rules against Florida’s Passport Ban!
https://www.jurist.org/news/2021/08/federal-judge-blocks-floridas-vaccine-passport-ban/
11. The opinion!
https://www.jurist.org/news/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2021/08/Norwegian-Cruise-Line-Holdings-v-Rivkees.pdf
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Mt Vernon Dr Dan Stock MD. https://www.brighteon.com/99be3f5e-41c9-49f8-a43f-64e8e8b831f7
3. Mike Lindell attacked! https://rumble.com/vl1u3b-mike-lindell-opens-thursday-cyber-symposium-with-shocking-developments.html
4. Mike Lindell conference Live: https://xyz.frankspeech.com/
5. Amazing Polly On Vaccine passports. Deeper dive into the Quandts! https://rumble.com/vkmvhq-boom-vax-passport-companys-horrifying-history.html
6. Stew peters and Dr. Jane Ruby expose fraudulent media lies in Florida!! https://rumble.com/vkx41d-lies-media-falsely-claims-fl-morgues-overflowing-refrigerator-trucks-used-f.html
7. TN Executive order: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf
8. Desantis on Increasing “case” numbers. https://youtu.be/8jMkHu0GyXw
9. Tennessee school board meeting! Gets pretty rowdy:
https://youtu.be/luLc5nUlWfM
10. Fed judge rules against Florida’s Passport Ban!
https://www.jurist.org/news/2021/08/federal-judge-blocks-floridas-vaccine-passport-ban/
11. The opinion!
https://www.jurist.org/news/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2021/08/Norwegian-Cruise-Line-Holdings-v-Rivkees.pdf
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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