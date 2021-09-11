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Words in Your Head that Aren’t Yours – A Dissertation by David Icke
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198 views • September 11, 2021
David Icke plunges into the eerie topic of how technology is used to plant thoughts, opinions, emotions and impulses into the subconscious mind as a pathway to the conscious mind where we perceive them as being our own. The science of behavior engineering was introduced over a century ago, but it was greatly accelerated by recent research into the effect of chemicals and electromagnetic frequencies on the brain. If you are not familiar with this science, it is urgent that you become so immediately because, whether you know it or not, your subconscious mind is under attack, and you will be vulnerable without this knowledge. 2021 Sep 10 – Source: David Icke - https://banned.video/watch?id=613b4badda602c1930e78741/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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