HAPPENING NOW in Lukeville, AZ - Alien Invasion Continues at Record Pace. Hundreds of illegal immigrants here in Lukeville, AZ now marching towards an outdoor processing area set up by Border Patrol. 500+ came through a breach in the border wall hours ago. There are only a handful of agents here to handle this huge group as BP remains stretched thin.





https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1737489620298776633?s=20