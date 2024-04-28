UN Rapporteur REVEALS Truth About Gaza. Francesca Albanese Speaks to EU Parliament Group (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Neutrality Studies at:-

https://youtu.be/pPcD8h8S9SY?si=DQdhVuUpe-MgtFFv 28 Apr 2024 The Monthly DalyFrancesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories and a human rights lawyer for many years, speaks to the Left Group at the EU Parliament, invited by Clare Daly and Mick Wallace. Listen to why she argues that what is happening in Gaza must be treated as the crime of Genozide and what the obligation of the international community is.



