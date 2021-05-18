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GRASSROOTS PRINT MEDIA IS MAKING A COMEBACK WITH DRUTHERS!!! SPREAD IT LIKE WILDFIRE!!
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30 views • May 18, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
A new newspaper funded entirely by grassroots efforts is spreading across Canada, it’s called Druthers and in their first 6 months of operations they have delivered 675,000 free newspapers while showing no signs of slowing down. In this age of misinformation coming from the government and health officials it is imperative that we counter the propaganda in as many ways as possible. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Shawn Jason the creator of the Druthers newspaper about their publication, how it’s being produced, why he launched it in the first place and most importantly how you can get involved!

To learn more and to get involved visit:
https://druthers.net

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy