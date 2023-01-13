Enjoy the new 4th Brigade Battleground Footage and the Music⚡️
❄️ #Kremennaya, woods, freezing temperatures. It is very difficult to find the enemy, even more difficult to correct fire in such conditions. Here, drones with thermal imaging cameras and our 4th LPR Brigade work well in these conditions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.