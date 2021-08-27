© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"President of America is actually a ret@rd" - UK war vet on live TV
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • August 27, 2021
A new legend is born! And the legend has his own YT channel, give him some thumbs up! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8Wgrz05MVc
https://SILVIEW.media
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
https://SILVIEW.media
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.