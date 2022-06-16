Situation Update, June 16, 2022 - Mass CATTLE deaths send shockwaves through food supply... POISONED?

Following over 100 fires that appear to be acts of sabotage against food facilities across the United States, speculation is now running rampant about thousands of cattle that appear to have died suddenly in Kansas over the weekend. According to the corporate media which also claims all covid vaccines are “safe and effective,” these sudden mass deaths are the result of heat. Yet cows are incredibly resilient and frequently endure the same temperatures that the Midwest is experiencing right now. Why are thousands of cattle apparently dying so suddenly?





Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-16-mass-cattle-deaths-send-shockwaves-through-food-supply.html





0:00 Intro1:35 Super Athletic Snake

6:15 BIG Kill Off & Cattle Poisoning

14:30 Engineered Food Collapse

34:00 Floppy Corn Syndrome

39:30 Financial News

51:20 Begging Biden

57:23 Complaining Biden





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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