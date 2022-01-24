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Introducing The War For Freedom Guidebook - Straight Shooting News 'How To'
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20 views • January 24, 2022
1 23 2022 Straight Shooting News Part 1
Introducing The War For Freedom Guidebook (in progress)
Education Communication Non Compliance
Full description here: https://rumble.com/vt6kuc-january-24-2022.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
First, to be Victorious in the War For Freedom, we must stay focused on our goal to restore Freedom, and we must all accept that not everyone wants to be free and do not have the personal resolve to take responsibility for their own decisions and actions …
As Benjamin Franklin once paraphrased in one of his famous quotes about surrendering Liberty for Security will result in having neither.
Second, Once you recognize the enemies of freedom: tyrants, to be victorious in the War For Freedom, we must learn how to counterpunch tyrants and their willing slaves/minions that serve them in a meaningful way by using their own words and by presenting solid evidence to discredit the falsehoods they are preaching. (We will explain more in part 1 on Education)
Third, stand firm in the knowledge you have gained, and know you have the ability to reject their arguments ...
This is where Education comes in, and from educating yourself you cannot be intimidated with lies. Go on the offensive ...
More on legalities in future shows and the War For Freedom Guidebook, but keep in mind it has been almost two years of conflicting medical opinions and mandates that have adversely affect the public and the youth in our schools, so don’t be afraid to state that publicly.
Fourth, to be Victorious in the War For Freedom, you must have a commitment to the cause. Victory is not just a weekend activity with like-minded friends ...
Lastly, maintain vigilance and know your neighbors and co-workers and develop compatible relationships and communities of influence....
If the road to victory sounds too difficult, it really isn’t once you believe in yourself and your principles. We will help wipe away doubts you may have, either in yourself, or if we all can really make a difference and win this war ...
Here are some examples of non-compliance
Ingraham Angle breaks down how we can personally begin to fight back.
The question is when are we the people going demand that the covid thing is done?
We have been playing clips from many qualified experts in the field of medicine that reject the forced vaccinations on anyone and have sited medical concerns about the adverse effects for months now and some from over a year and a half ago.
What really is this New Normal thing Biden speaks of really all about?
Vaccinate the world? Is Biden a sugar pimp for the vax industry?
Britain already was forced to drop the vax and mandate fraud due to facts and political pressure.
Do what you are told and “Job is not finished”?
Sen. Cotton and Kitchen Table issues
Dr Mary Bowen on vaccination coercion: 150 employees were fired for not getting vaxed and want after Dr. Bowen for treating patients with therapeutics
Fauci clams we need to work together, but only when it comes to trial drugs and not any already-approved medications.
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Introducing The War For Freedom Guidebook (in progress)
Education Communication Non Compliance
Full description here: https://rumble.com/vt6kuc-january-24-2022.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
First, to be Victorious in the War For Freedom, we must stay focused on our goal to restore Freedom, and we must all accept that not everyone wants to be free and do not have the personal resolve to take responsibility for their own decisions and actions …
As Benjamin Franklin once paraphrased in one of his famous quotes about surrendering Liberty for Security will result in having neither.
Second, Once you recognize the enemies of freedom: tyrants, to be victorious in the War For Freedom, we must learn how to counterpunch tyrants and their willing slaves/minions that serve them in a meaningful way by using their own words and by presenting solid evidence to discredit the falsehoods they are preaching. (We will explain more in part 1 on Education)
Third, stand firm in the knowledge you have gained, and know you have the ability to reject their arguments ...
This is where Education comes in, and from educating yourself you cannot be intimidated with lies. Go on the offensive ...
More on legalities in future shows and the War For Freedom Guidebook, but keep in mind it has been almost two years of conflicting medical opinions and mandates that have adversely affect the public and the youth in our schools, so don’t be afraid to state that publicly.
Fourth, to be Victorious in the War For Freedom, you must have a commitment to the cause. Victory is not just a weekend activity with like-minded friends ...
Lastly, maintain vigilance and know your neighbors and co-workers and develop compatible relationships and communities of influence....
If the road to victory sounds too difficult, it really isn’t once you believe in yourself and your principles. We will help wipe away doubts you may have, either in yourself, or if we all can really make a difference and win this war ...
Here are some examples of non-compliance
Ingraham Angle breaks down how we can personally begin to fight back.
The question is when are we the people going demand that the covid thing is done?
We have been playing clips from many qualified experts in the field of medicine that reject the forced vaccinations on anyone and have sited medical concerns about the adverse effects for months now and some from over a year and a half ago.
What really is this New Normal thing Biden speaks of really all about?
Vaccinate the world? Is Biden a sugar pimp for the vax industry?
Britain already was forced to drop the vax and mandate fraud due to facts and political pressure.
Do what you are told and “Job is not finished”?
Sen. Cotton and Kitchen Table issues
Dr Mary Bowen on vaccination coercion: 150 employees were fired for not getting vaxed and want after Dr. Bowen for treating patients with therapeutics
Fauci clams we need to work together, but only when it comes to trial drugs and not any already-approved medications.
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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