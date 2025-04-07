The American's Creed (Instrumental) - Randall Franks & Wesley Crider

www.RandallFranks.com/The-Americans-Creed/

From the score of the multiple film festival finalist "The American's Creed," and the award-winning "The Making of 'The American's Creed'" 2024-25 Musician of the Year - Fiddle Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night," and internationally known thumb and finger-style guitarist Wesley Crider share "The American's Creed" (Instrumental). The tune composed by the duo comes to life in a video that includes in studio footage shot by Randall Franks, never before seen footage and bloopers from the films. (Randall Franks & Wesley Crider/Peach Picked Pub./BMI & ASCAP) The film and its accompanying documentary, which have both been screening around the world in film festivals, release in April 2025 marking the anniversary of the beginning of The American Revolution.

While this video focuses primarily on Randall Franks as Robert Shields and Wesley Crider as Arnett Crockett, others seen may include Tina Brewer as Sister Sophie Shields; Evan A. Jackson as Private Greenberry Wilson; Butch Culpepper as Jeremiah Weer; Ronald K. Melton Jr. as Sgt. Ronald Hedrick; Robert E. Jones as Adam Sherrill; Maggie Suits as Jamie Shields; Donald Benkis as Johan Emert; Elaine Benkis as Betsy Emert; Dennis L. Jones as Private 1; Ashley Robillard as Private 2; John R. Francis as Private 3; Cassandra Group as Private Samuel Green; Gabriel Group as Private 4; and Colton Buckles as Private 5. Crew members: Director/Producer/Screenwriter: Randall Franks; Cinematographer: Eric T. Jackson; First Assistant Director: Evan A. Jackson; Second Assistant Director: Dennis L. Jones; Second Second Assistant Director: John R. Francis; Camera Operator: Ashley Robillard & Amy Jackson; Assistant Camera: Colton Buckles; Editors: Randall Franks & Eric T. Jackson; Studio Engineer: Tim L. Witt; Still Photographers: Ashley Robillard; Amy Jackson; Tina Brewer; Wesley & Sandra Crider; Randall Franks; Costume Supervisor: Tina Brewer; Set Costumers: Ronald K. Melton, Jr. & Robert E. Jones; Props & Set Decoration: Randall Franks & Ronald K. Melton, Jr.; Script Supervisor: Ashley Robillard; Continuity: Evan A. Jackson; Wrangler: Butch Culpepper; Horses: Dollar & Charlie Among the amazing partners in the project are the Top of Georgia Economic Development Initiative, Smith & Wesley, Mountain View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, William Marsh Chapter – National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, The Bank of LaFayette, William H.H. Clark, Marshall M. Bandy Jr. Law Office, Rhonda James, Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold, Georgia, Gateway Business Center, Stateline Electronics, and AirPlay Direct. Greg Jackson painted the cover of the musical release which is utilized in the closing of the video.

