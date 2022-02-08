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PRACTITIONER EXPLAINS WHAT EACH DOSE OF THE COVID MRNA JAB DOES TO THE BODY
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601 views • February 08, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
And its not good. Batches/lots its pretty scary stuff. They are literally slow killing you by destroying your white blood cells. Increasing your risk of diseases like cancer..
And its not good. Batches/lots its pretty scary stuff. They are literally slow killing you by destroying your white blood cells. Increasing your risk of diseases like cancer..
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