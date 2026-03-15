Iraqi's say, PX was hit, killing American troops. Victoria Base, US military installation near Baghdad International Airport

A fire at the Victoria base in Iraq after the retaliatory launch of Iranian missiles.

BREAKING!! "By God, they started crying — really crying."

Iraqis watch Victoria Base burn after a PMF retaliation strike: "They're screaming — listen to their screaming. It's all going up!"

Reports state the PX was hit, killing multiple American troops. Victoria Base is a US military installation near Baghdad International Airport.

Adding:

The Iranian Armed Forces urge residents and individuals in designated areas of Dubai and Doha to leave immediately.

Iran states that despite prior warnings, local authorities allowed U.S. forces to operate from their territory and enable attacks against Iran.

Iran has issued evacuation warnings for specific areas in Doha and Dubai.

Adding:

A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey (169456) departed Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia and landed at sea off the coast of Salalah, Oman.

The aircraft is assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, indicating the carrier is likely operating in that area.

Via: MenchOsint (https://x.com/i/status/2033137041785897417)

Adding, just now:

The U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has moved away from Iran’s coast (previously 350 km away) and is now positioned near Oman, over 1,100 km from Iran.





@DD Geopolitics







