Could it be that libs have learned nothing in the last decade and their hatred of Trump blinds them to clear thinking?

Or is it that they pretend they have learned nothing?

It’s called strategic ignorance.

The right response: “so”?

Their existential predictions never materialize.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (8 April 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6392784061112