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U.K./Canadian Governments Back Down, Covid Restrictions Removed, Politicians Running Scared.
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392 views • January 20, 2022
[20.01.2022] Note: I wanna see it before I believe it... No Satanist here en Denmark are Running Scared... They exercise their Satanic deeds in full public, they don't even hide... These Satanist will never stop killing people... I been writing and documenting about this shit in public since 2017... https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/#channel-about
And will these satanic psychopaths and their servants be held personal liability for the systematic crimes they deliberately have committed for years?
Where people have died, committed suicide and set fire to themselves in front of the City Hall's and Jobcenters?
And all Courts in this world, especially here in Denmark and we also here talk about the police, judges and lawyers are all Plum rotten and corrupt and part of the Satanic Deep State. These sick people all need to be executed...
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U.K and Canadian governments have gotten the message from the people ..... STOP this LIE or we will Remove you.
Canada will reopen next week and will eventually follow the British lead. There is NO Stopping this now. Politicians know they will be held accountable.
They are trying to get out of this mess as fast as they can.
After millions of Covid19 vaccine deaths, the politicians are running scared for their lives as the Hague World Criminal Court begins proceedings into the Covid Genocide.
wil paranormal
53486 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fpt1o4LwZa1R/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
And will these satanic psychopaths and their servants be held personal liability for the systematic crimes they deliberately have committed for years?
Where people have died, committed suicide and set fire to themselves in front of the City Hall's and Jobcenters?
And all Courts in this world, especially here in Denmark and we also here talk about the police, judges and lawyers are all Plum rotten and corrupt and part of the Satanic Deep State. These sick people all need to be executed...
--
U.K and Canadian governments have gotten the message from the people ..... STOP this LIE or we will Remove you.
Canada will reopen next week and will eventually follow the British lead. There is NO Stopping this now. Politicians know they will be held accountable.
They are trying to get out of this mess as fast as they can.
After millions of Covid19 vaccine deaths, the politicians are running scared for their lives as the Hague World Criminal Court begins proceedings into the Covid Genocide.
wil paranormal
53486 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fpt1o4LwZa1R/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
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