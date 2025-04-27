Poisons from Geoengineering

If you keep your eye on the sky on days with visibility, you will probably notice eventually a whole sector or even the whole sky full of unusually long persistent streaks. Often you will notice the airplanes at work emitting trails behind them.

The carbon soot exhaust from jets and the aerosol sprays from tankers consisting of coal fly ash and more, are both loaded with toxic heavy metals and more.





Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com