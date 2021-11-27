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7grainsofsalt: 'Confused Yet? Don't ya Worry, More to Come...' [26.11.2021]
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21 views • November 27, 2021
When does it kick in & can people mix & match? (Answer from me: Never)
They keep changing their minds, but their father is a liar.
Test everything & trust only in Jesus. Enjoy the weekend!
Videos & Links used today
Shaking My Head Production, Jabaroo update - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8JaoCeYKgQ&;t=0s
ABC News, Americans rushing to get booster shots at start of holiday season - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DK99sedrxU4&;t=0s
European Commission, EU Certificates - https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans/eu-digital-covid-certificate_en
GMA3, Do you need to get both COVID-19 vaccine shots from same manufacturer? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPKWIo6gtzU&;t=0s
7grainsofsalt3, Mix & Match - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iw3Te_fBM_w&;t=0s
7grainsofsalt3, Sound the Alarm - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBxgU2rokY0&;t=0s
Other Channels
7grainsofsalt2 - Wolt - https://youtu.be/4lxKaVx3ljo
7grainsofsalt4 - Dr Robert Malone - https://youtu.be/D1kFp4aVCDk
Bitchute - Sound the Alarm - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XP3ldJ5eLyv/
Patreon - Dr Delisi & CBN promoting the V - https://www.patreon.com/posts/dr-delisi-cbn-59005282
--
310 views Nov 26, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
1.22K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9-TBnlFtVs4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
They keep changing their minds, but their father is a liar.
Test everything & trust only in Jesus. Enjoy the weekend!
Videos & Links used today
Shaking My Head Production, Jabaroo update - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8JaoCeYKgQ&;t=0s
ABC News, Americans rushing to get booster shots at start of holiday season - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DK99sedrxU4&;t=0s
European Commission, EU Certificates - https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans/eu-digital-covid-certificate_en
GMA3, Do you need to get both COVID-19 vaccine shots from same manufacturer? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPKWIo6gtzU&;t=0s
7grainsofsalt3, Mix & Match - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iw3Te_fBM_w&;t=0s
7grainsofsalt3, Sound the Alarm - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBxgU2rokY0&;t=0s
Other Channels
7grainsofsalt2 - Wolt - https://youtu.be/4lxKaVx3ljo
7grainsofsalt4 - Dr Robert Malone - https://youtu.be/D1kFp4aVCDk
Bitchute - Sound the Alarm - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XP3ldJ5eLyv/
Patreon - Dr Delisi & CBN promoting the V - https://www.patreon.com/posts/dr-delisi-cbn-59005282
--
310 views Nov 26, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
1.22K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9-TBnlFtVs4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
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