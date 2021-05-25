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Fagradalsfjali Volcano Crater Filling And Exploding! IN 4K
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100 views • May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021 #fagradalsfjali #volcano #iceland
Remarkable Footage of the Fagradalsfjali Volcano in Iceland Filling up its Caldera and then releasing VERY explosive Eruptions. This Iceland Volcano #eruption Began on March 20th 2021 and May last for years to come. 800 years Since the areas last eruption.
Another sign of the correlation with Solar Cycle 25. Quite possibly embarking on A NEW Mini Ice Age.
Remarkable Footage of the Fagradalsfjali Volcano in Iceland Filling up its Caldera and then releasing VERY explosive Eruptions. This Iceland Volcano #eruption Began on March 20th 2021 and May last for years to come. 800 years Since the areas last eruption.
Another sign of the correlation with Solar Cycle 25. Quite possibly embarking on A NEW Mini Ice Age.
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